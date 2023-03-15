Mount Aconcagua usually takes 10 to 14 days to summit. Tyler Andrews did it in less than 12 hours

Every couple of years we take a moment to ask, “What’s Tyler Andrews up to?” Yes, he’s an accomplished runner. He’s competed in two U.S. Olympic Marathon trials, won a silver medal at the World 50k Championships and set a treadmill half marathon world record.

But it’s what he’s doing in the mountains that’s leaving everyone — except perhaps Andrews — breathless. In 2019, he clocked the fastest-known running time on the 40-mile Salkanty rail through the Andes. He’s also set speed records on Japan’s Mount Fuiji and Chile’s Ohos Del Salado, the world’s tallest volcano. Now, he’s crushed the long-standing record for the fastest ascent and descent of Argentina’s Mount Aconcagua.

It takes experienced hikers 10 to 14 days. He completed it in 11 hours and 24 minutes, in snow, ice, rock, high winds and frigid temperatures. He joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about his adventure.

Tyler Andrews hikes Mount Aconcagua. (Courtesy of Tyler Andrews)

