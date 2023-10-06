Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church Civil Rights Trail marker

© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church's Civil Rights Trail marker
One side of the Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church's Civil Rights Trail marker tells the history of the church. The marker was unveiled on Nov. 2, 2023. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
The other side of the Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church's Civil Rights Trail marker explains the church's role in the Civil Rights Movement. The marker was unveiled on Nov. 2, 2023. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
