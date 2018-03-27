6 Images
Grace House
Holly Klein, executive director and co-founder of Grace House in Akron, stands for a photo inside the center. “A private caregiver … can be thousands of dollars a month,” she said. “A lot of those people fall into the gaps of, ‘who cares for me?’” (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Holly Klein, executive director and co-founder of Grace House in Akron, works inside her office on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Grace House, which is funded by grants and donations, offers around-the-clock care to residents free of charge. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Sunlight fills an empty resident room at Grace House. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
The Spiritual Center inside Grace House. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Stones painted by caregivers in memory of residents who have died lie on table inside Inside Grace House's Spiritual Center. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
