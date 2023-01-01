4 Images
East Palestine churches
Jeremy Vranesevich, Norfolk Southern’s community liaison in East Palestine, works from inside Centenary United Methodist Church on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Hard hats are stored in boxes near a poster depicting the Bible's Psalm 23 in an office space where Jeremy Vranesevich, Norfolk Southern’s community liaison in East Palestine, is working at Centenary United Methodist Church on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Centenary United Methodist Church in East Palestine sits in the middle of the town’s primary business district. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Jeremy Vranesevich, who works as Norfolk Southern’s community liaison in East Palestine, stands for a photo inside Centenary United Methodist Church. In March, Centenary became Norfolk Southern’s headquarters for clean-up operations in East Palestine. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
