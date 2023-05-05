5 Images
GCRTA's new rail fleet
GCRTA is replacing its aging rail fleet.
A rendering shows what the GCRTA's platforms will look like with the new rail cars on May 5, 2023. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
A rendering show on May 5, 2023, of GCRTA's new rail cars' operating cabs. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
A rendering of the inside of GCRTA's new rail cars show on May 5, 2023. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
A rendering shown on May 5, 2023, shows the inside of GCRTA's new rail cars and the layout. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
A rendering shown on May 5, 2023, of the inside of GCRTA's new rail cars. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
