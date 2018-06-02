3 Images
Esther Ngemba
“Most people are coming to this country because they are fleeing war,” said Esther Ngemba. “That’s the reality of so many people’s stories. We don’t want your job, we want to help the American economy. Cleveland is my home.”
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media )
Esther Ngemba is founder of Furahi: A Taste of Home, which combines Congolese food and culture through cooking classes and private chef experiences. Ngemba took a circuitous route to the hospitality industry, graduating from John Carroll University with a degree in communications and an overarching interest in diplomacy.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Esther Ngemba holds a bowl of sombe along with other dishes she's prepared, including on the table in front of her: baked goat meat, sambusas and a tilapia dish (left to right).
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
