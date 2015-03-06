composting gallery 1

4 Images
Rubber City Reuse founder and owner Ben McMillan adds yard waste to a pile of food waste for composting at his company's main yard in Mogadore, Ohio. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
A compost pile at Rubber City Reuse's main yard in Mogadore, Ohio. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Rubber City Reuse founder and owner Ben McMillan turns a compost pile at his company's main yard in Mogadore, Ohio. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
By putting food scraps into a compost pile, rather than a trash can, the carbon footprint for an individual, household or company can be significantly reduced, said
Rubber City Reuse founder and owner Ben McMillan. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
