Greater Akron Lok Dohori Samuha is a gathering of Lhotshampa (Bhutanese refugees from Nepal) who play traditional Nepalese music.
The male side of the vocals in the Lok Dohori. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
Devendra Bishwakarma leads the male side of the Lok Dohori. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
Pandhak (center) and two of his bandmates from Typical Bansuri Band, provide the music for the Greater Akron Lok Dohori Samuha. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
Vishnu Mainali sings with the Greater Akron Lok Dohori Samuha. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
Rajkumar Lohoni sings with the Greater Akron Lok Dohori Samuha. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
Greater Akron Lok Dohori Samuha gathers to keep tradition alive. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
Kamala Khatiwada leads the female side of singers at the Greater Akron Lok Dohori Samuha. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
