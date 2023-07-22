10 Images
Akron Soap Box Derby
Derby_07846.jpg
Dawson Bunner, a grounds and events intern for the Akron soap box derby, moves a derby car that's being stored at the track ahead of the upcoming championship race on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 07932.jpg
Volunteer Brianna Waldron handles some paperwork as soap box derby cars are inspected. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 08232.jpg
Zach Sain, a grounds and events intern for the Akron soap box derby, moves a derby car that's being stored at the track ahead of the upcoming race. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 07677.jpg
Volunteer Dennis Werntz inspects the rear axle of a race car. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 07424.jpg
Race Programs Manager Shawn Tittle (right) takes a race car off a trailer with help from intern Anthony Nichols. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 08267.jpg
Soap box derby cars are stored ahead of the championship race. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 09265.jpg
Plaques line a wall showing past race winners. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 08863.jpg
Dawson Bunner, a grounds and events intern for the Akron soap box derby, moves a derby car that's being stored at the track ahead of the upcoming race. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 09484.jpg
Volunteers Dan Costello (left) and Brianna Waldron look over a soap box derby car. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Akron Soap Box Derby 00206.jpg
Akron has hosted the world soap box derby championship for the past 84 years. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/10