4 Images
Summit County Board of Elections tour
6927340647202501387.jpg
Summit County Board of Elections Deputy Director Pete Zeigler gives a tour of the board's new location July 15, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
6717636169617854935.jpg
Summit County elected officials and community members take a tour of the new board of elections on July 15, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
7120178765793559596.jpg
Summit County elected officials and community members look in the early vote center at the new board of elections' building on July 15, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
1582972637115514377.jpg
The new Summit County Board of Elections' building has more room for early voting. Summit County elected officials and community members got a sneak peek of the early vote center July 15, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
1/4