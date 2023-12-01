10 Images
school nurse
School Nurse 01568.jpg
School nurse Megan Szalay answers the phone in her office.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse 01717.jpg
Bristol sixth grader Kali Yager (right) talks with nurse Megan Szalay in her office on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse 01399.jpg
Megan Szalay, the school nurse for the Bristol Local School District in Trumbull County, was placed at the district through a program at Akron Children’s Hospital.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse_01515.jpg
Medications and other supplies are stored in the office of Megan Szalay, the school nurse for the Bristol Local School District in Trumbull County.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse 01898.jpg
Nurse Megan Szalay gives ibuprofen to Bristol High School junior Sarah Lyons on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse 02015.jpg
Medications and other supplies are stored in the office of Megan Szalay, the school nurse for the Bristol Local School District in Trumbull County. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse 02067.jpg
Extra clothes for students are kept in a storage closet in nurse Megan Szalay's office.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse 01495.jpg
Medications and other supplies are stored in the office of Megan Szalay, the school nurse for the Bristol Local School District in Trumbull County.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse 01877.jpg
Thank-you notes and other art hangs in the office of Megan Szalay, the school nurse for the Bristol Local School District.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
School Nurse 01353.jpg
Megan Szalay, the school nurse for the Bristol Local School District in Trumbull County, is the sole health care professional for the district’s 550 students.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
