Photos: Maple sugaring in Northeast Ohio
Inside the sugar house, sap is cooked down to boil off excess water in a machine called an evaporator. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Lys Ursem, a naturalist for Cleveland Metroparks, inspects a bucket used to collect tree sap at Rocky River Reservation on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Buckets of maple tree sap are seen at Rocky River Reservation on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cleveland Metroparks volunteer Dane Johnson (left) loads wood into a fire box that heats up the evaporator, a machine used to boil off excess water so the sap can be concentrated into a syrup. Metroparks naturalist Kristin Spindel is assisting. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Steam rises off a machine called an evaporator, which is used to boil off excess water out of maple tree sap, inside the sugar house.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Lys Ursem, a naturalist for Cleveland Metroparks, holds a bottle of maple syrup at Rocky River Reservation on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
