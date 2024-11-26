4 Images
Lock 3 renovations
Lock 3 07181.jpg
The renovations will allow the space to become more of a year-round community center, said Dan Rice, executive director of the Ohio & Erie Canalway Coalition, which collaborated on the project with the city of Akron. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Lock 3 06802.jpg
The Maynard Performance Pavilion in the newly renovated Lock 3 park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Lock 3 07375.jpg
The newly redeveloped Lock 3 Park is back open on Friday, complete with new landscaping, seating and a state-of-the-art performance pavilion, said Chris Griffith, downtown operations manager for the city of Akron.
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
(Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Lock 3 06933.jpg
“This is going to be the top-notch facility for Akron,” said Chris Griffith, downtown operations manager for the city of Akron. "It’s going to attract bigger talent for us for summer concerts, bigger festivals, just general people who have interest in doing things in Akron.” (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/4