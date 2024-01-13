3 Images
Josh Campbell
Colton Campbell (left), Dominic Campbell (right) and Josh Campbell (center) pause their skating at Veterans Park in Shelby, Ohio, on June 11, 2025, to take a water break in the hot sun. The family enjoys spending quality time together at the park while strengthening their skateboarding skills. (Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media)
Josh Campbell tests out new tricks while skateboarding with his sons at Veterans Park in Shelby, Ohio on June 11, 2025. Since November 2024, the family has been working to improve their skateboarding skills. (Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media)
Josh Campbell stands with his colorful skeleton-printed skateboard on June 11, 2025, at Veterans Park in Shelby, Ohio, a local skatepark he and his sons frequent. Although skating with his new leg has not been easy, Josh is persistent and passionate about the sport. (Alicia Hoppes / Ideastream Public Media)
