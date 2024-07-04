© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Jamieson Ritter memorial service Cleveland police
6 Images

Jamieson Ritter memorial service

DJI_20240708100631_0311_D.JPG
Mourners including law enforcement from departments across the region turned out for the service memorializing Cleveland Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, who was killed while responding to a call on July 4, 2024. Ritter's memorial service was held at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Downtown Cleveland on July 8, 2024.
 (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
DJI_20240708100136_0296_D.JPG
DJI_20240708100333_0300_D.JPG
DJI_20240708100611_0308_D.JPG
IMG_3383.JPG
Mourners including law enforcement from departments across the region turned out for the service memorializing Cleveland Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, who was killed while responding to a call on July 4, 2024. Ritter's memorial service was held at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Downtown Cleveland on July 8, 2024. (J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media )
IMG_3231.JPG
Mourners including law enforcement from departments across the region turned out for the service memorializing Cleveland Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, who was killed while responding to a call on July 4, 2024. Ritter's memorial service was held at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Downtown Cleveland on July 8, 2024. (J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media )
