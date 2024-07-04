6 Images
Jamieson Ritter memorial service
Mourners including law enforcement from departments across the region turned out for the service memorializing Cleveland Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, who was killed while responding to a call on July 4, 2024. Ritter's memorial service was held at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Downtown Cleveland on July 8, 2024.

(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )
Mourners including law enforcement from departments across the region turned out for the service memorializing Cleveland Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, who was killed while responding to a call on July 4, 2024. Ritter's memorial service was held at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Downtown Cleveland on July 8, 2024. (J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media )
