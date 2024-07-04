Jamieson Ritter memorial service

DJI_20240708100631_0311_D.JPG

Mourners including law enforcement from departments across the region turned out for the service memorializing Cleveland Officer Jamieson Ritter, 27, who was killed while responding to a call on July 4, 2024. Ritter's memorial service was held at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Downtown Cleveland on July 8, 2024.

(Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media )