© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Green officials and donors stand behind a piece of orange ribbon and cut it with giant red scissors in front of the Kleckner Park scoreboard.
3 Images

Green accessible field

514885092692828818.jpg
Green officials and donors cut the ribbon to officially open the new adaptive field at Kleckner Park on June 18, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media )
welcome-kleckner-park
The new adaptive sports field at Kleckner Park opened June 18, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media )
7240231685918022718.jpg
The new adaptive field at Kleckner Park that opened June 18, 2025, will primarily be used by the Challenger baseball team.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media )
1/3