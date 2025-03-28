© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Cars navigate through construction in Downtown Mansfield. The left side of the road is ripped up.
Downtown Mansfield

The Main Street Improvement Plan aims to make Downtown Mansfield more welcoming and pedestrian friendly. Construction began in March and is pictured here on March 28, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
The 18 month Main Street Improvement Plan will change the streets in Downtown Mansfield, pictured here on March 28, 2025, to two way traffic and add more public spaces.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
Downtown construction runs past Richland Carrousel Park on March 28, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
Construction on the Main Street Improvement Plan started in March with the goal of beautifying Downtown Mansfield, seen here on March 18, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
