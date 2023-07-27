© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Officials cut a ribbon at an event unveiling a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Thursday, July 27, 2023.
Cuyahoga Valley National Park pedestrian bridge

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Officials cut a ribbon at an event unveiling a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Thursday, July 27, 2023.  (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Officials unveiled a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit speaks at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River. (Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit speaks at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River. / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker speaks at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pedestrian bridge at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro speaks at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pedestrian bridge at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit (center right) and Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker (center left) walk across a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River at the national park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Payge Yerkes (center) and her partner Jesse Brown, both of Fort Johnson, New York, walk their dog Parker across a new pedestrian bridge in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
