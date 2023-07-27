7 Images
Cuyahoga Valley National Park pedestrian bridge
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Officials cut a ribbon at an event unveiling a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Officials unveiled a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit speaks at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River. (Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit speaks at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River. / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker speaks at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pedestrian bridge at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro speaks at a ribbon-cutting event for a new pedestrian bridge at the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Lisa Petit (center right) and Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker (center left) walk across a new pedestrian bridge over the Cuyahoga River at the national park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
Cuyahoga Valley National Park Bridge
Payge Yerkes (center) and her partner Jesse Brown, both of Fort Johnson, New York, walk their dog Parker across a new pedestrian bridge in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/7