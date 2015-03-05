3 Images
CentroVilla25
CentroVilla25 05108.jpg
An empty warehouse on West 25th Street in Cleveland's Clark-Fulton neighborhood will become home to a new multi-stalled market called CentroVilla25. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
CentroVilla25 04647.jpg
Luis Roman, a local restaurateur who will operate the specialty grocery store inside the upcoming CentroVilla25 market, smiles while looks outside a door near where his vending space will be. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
CentroVilla25 04752.jpg
Esteban Gómez, development and marketing coordinator for the Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development, (right) and local restaurateur Luis Roman talk inside warehouse space that will eventually become the home to a new multi-stalled market called CentroVilla25. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/3