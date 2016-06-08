3 Images
Summit County Board of Elections
Summit County Board of Elections board member Bryan Williams says the new location was built for the digital age at the building's opening July 15, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
The early vote center now has a secure location for the vote tabulators. A garage door can be pulled down to lock the alcove with the tabulators inside. The new center officially opened July 15, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
The new Summit County Board of Elections' building has a new printer that can print ballots more efficiently. The building officially opened July 15, 2025. (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
