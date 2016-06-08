© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County Board of Elections board member Bryan Williams speaks to a crowd behind a podium.
3 Images

Summit County Board of Elections

3142781407969287938.jpg
Summit County Board of Elections board member Bryan Williams says the new location was built for the digital age at the building's opening July 15, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
6383081612978977653.jpg
The early vote center now has a secure location for the vote tabulators. A garage door can be pulled down to lock the alcove with the tabulators inside. The new center officially opened July 15, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
4287297976152433314.jpg
The new Summit County Board of Elections' building has a new printer that can print ballots more efficiently. The building officially opened July 15, 2025.  (Abigail Bottar / Ideastream Public Media)
1/3