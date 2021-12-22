4 Images
East Palestine remediation
Norfolk Southern is turning its attention to remediating the areas around the train tracks where a train derailed in February.
Norfolk Southern is working to remediate the area near the train tracks, as seen here on June 26, 2023. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
Norfolk Southern is remediating the area next to the train tracks, as seen here on June 26, 2023. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
Excavators are being used to remove contaminated soil on June 26, 2023. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
After completing soil remediation under both tracks, Norfolk Southern is turning its attention to remediating the area around the tracks. Two workers look at the work being done on June 26, 2023. (Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media)
