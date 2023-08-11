11 Images
YSU students, faculty, alumni protest Bill Johnson's first day in office
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest.jpg
Youngstown State University student Lauren Novak (center left) participates in a protest alongside other members of the YSU community on new university President Bill Johnson's first day in office, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 08785.jpg
Youngstown State University alumnus Daniel Catello speaks to students, faculty and alumni joining in a "walkout" to protest the hiring of new university President Bill Johnson on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 09113.jpg
A message from new Youngstown State University President Bill Johnson is seen outside Tod Hall, the starting point for a campus protest on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 09311.jpg
Youngstown State University students, faculty and alumni march across campus to protest the hiring of new university President Bill Johnson on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 09492.jpg
Youngstown State University student Lauren Novak (left) marches across campus alongside other students, faculty and alumni on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 09417.jpg
Youngstown State University students, faculty and alumni march across campus to protest the hiring of new university President Bill Johnson on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 09764.jpg
Youngstown State University students, faculty and alumni gather in protest outside the campus residence of new university President Bill Johnson on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 09858.jpg
Youngstown State University student E.J. Paucar holds a sign in protest outside the campus residence of new university President Bill Johnson on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 00078.jpg
Youngstown State University alumnus Nathaniel Hunter holds a sign encouraging drivers on Wick Avenue to show support for those protesting the hiring of new university President Bill Johnson on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 09696.jpg
A police officer stands outside the campus residence of new Youngstown State University President Bill Johnson as students, faculty and alumni gather in protest on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
YSU Youngstown State Bill Johnson protest 09984.jpg
Youngstown State University student Grace Persing speaks to fellow protesters outside the campus residence of new university President Bill Johnson on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media)
1/11