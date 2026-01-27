Super Traits: George Saunders

Airs Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

In conversation with some of the world’s most curious and compassionate thinkers, from physicists and neuroscientists to coaches, writers, and spiritual leaders, Kelly Corrigan Wonders explores what it means to live with humility, creativity, and curiosity in the new, limited-run public radio series: Super Traits. Across this series, guests Father Greg Boyle, Gül Dölen, Brian Greene, Pico Iyer, Steve Kerr and George Saunders share how awe, empathy, and stillness can deepen our connection to ourselves and one another.