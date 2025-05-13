The Aging Mind

Airs Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Studies show that one in four older adults live with a mental illness, such as depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders. But many older people don’t get the help they need. And America’s aging population is expected to double by 2050. This program explores the unique mental health challenges of older adults, and the models in place to care for them. We’ll hear from mental health providers, direct care workers, and older Americans living with mental health issues. The program explores therapeutic solutions and improved treatment systems to help older adults and their wellbeing.