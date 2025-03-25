© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU Specials

Haitian Voices: Exodus, Community and the Vital Role of Music

Published March 25, 2025 at 10:05 AM EDT

Airs Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 8 p.m. on WKSU
This documentary weaves together the voices of Haitian artists and activists, in dialogue with historical audio from the one of the world’s most distinguished radio archives, Radio Haiti-Inter, now housed at Duke University. We chronicle how Haitians have always used song as the preeminent tool for preserving their shared memory of oppression and injustice — and for mapping a hopeful vision for their future. Our co-hosts are journalists, Haitians and sisters, Nathalie (Talie) and Mélodie Cerin, with Nathalie in the U.S. and Mélodie in Haiti.

 

