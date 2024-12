Airs Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Over the last few years and through this year’s contentious election season, there has been a coarsening in the way many Americans talk to each other. In this one-hour NPR Special Program, "Seeking Common Ground," we explore how some are trying to bridge divides. We asked reporters across the NPR Network to look for examples of people working through their differences.