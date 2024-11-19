The Forum: Insomnia

Airs Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Do you find it difficult to get a good night's sleep? If so, you are not alone. According to the National Institutes of Health, between 6 and 30 percent of adults suffer from insomnia. Since the establishment of sleep medicine a century ago, we have learned a lot about what causes sleeplessness. And yet, as the never-ending proliferation of sleep aids demonstrates, its prevalence remains high. Persistent lack of sleep can have serious consequences for your health and yet some writers and other creatives, seem to welcome it.