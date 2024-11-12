© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU Specials

The Pulse: Conversations with Veterans

Published November 12, 2024 at 10:26 AM EST

Airs Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU
There are 19 million veterans in the U.S. who have served in the armed forces. For many, the military gave them a sense of shared purpose, a strong connection to their comrades. But that community often disappears when they get out of the service, leaving many feeling alone, or misunderstood. On top of that, many veterans suffer with lingering health challenges, both visible and invisible. In this program, we talk to veterans about what they experienced, and what they want other people to know.

