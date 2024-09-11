Airs Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

"All Available Boats: Harbor Voices from 9/11" is based on a series of interviews conducted by David Tarnow in the early fall of 2001 with members of New York's maritime community recounting the events of the morning of September 11th and their role in the subsequent evacuation of Lower Manhattan. Since the authorities closed off all the bridges, tunnels and subways, the water became the only way out. So the Coast Guard put out the call for all available boats to bring in rescue crews and supplies and evacuate hundreds of thousands of wounded and severely shaken office workers. What emerges is the story of a collective effort of selfless dedication on the part of these previously invisible waterfront hands.