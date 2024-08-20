Dating While Gray: Love Across the Divide

Airs Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Older singles are more likely than their younger counterparts to say it’s very important that online dating profiles include a potential partner’s ideology. Indeed, romantic relationships are built on shared values. But does this mean two people need to be aligned politically to have a deep connection and strong bond? In this special, host Laura Stassi talks to older Americans about ideological differences and their role in making and maintaining romantic connections.