The Diet-Climate Connection

Published August 5, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT

Airs Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU
What was the carbon footprint of your dinner last night? Climate scientists are increasingly focusing on food production as a huge source of heat-trapping gases associated with global warming. We’ll discuss which foods have the lowest and highest environmental footprint, and why. Interestingly health experts recommend our diets emphasize many of the same foods that scientists regard as most climate-friendly. That’s the remarkable diet-climate connection.

