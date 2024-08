Airs Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Summertime, and the living is easy, and if it isn’t, all you need is a charming trio of works about summer wishes and wishful thinking, including author Zadie Smith turning a lazy holiday in Spain into a humorous musing about idleness and privilege, an unlikely pair find romance—and maybe a little myth making--in Carys Davies “Sibyl,” and “The Sound of Summer Running” about a boy’s longing for the perfect sneakers.