Early Risers: Breaking Silence

Airs Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Children are like sponges, soaking up the behaviors and biases they see acted out by the adults around them and society at large. Before their ideas become bedrocks of their adult belief systems, they need good, well-informed, and compassionate conversations with knowledgeable caregivers that contradict implicit bias, celebrate cultural differences and explore racism in our world. But there are too few caregivers who are prepared to have these conversations with young children. Why? In this program, we will explore what is needed in our early childhood spaces to encourage caregivers need to enter into these essential conversations with young children.