© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
WKSU Specials

Early Risers: Breaking Silence

Published August 5, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT

Airs Tuesday, July 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU
Children are like sponges, soaking up the behaviors and biases they see acted out by the adults around them and society at large. Before their ideas become bedrocks of their adult belief systems, they need good, well-informed, and compassionate conversations with knowledgeable caregivers that contradict implicit bias, celebrate cultural differences and explore racism in our world. But there are too few caregivers who are prepared to have these conversations with young children. Why? In this program, we will explore what is needed in our early childhood spaces to encourage caregivers need to enter into these essential conversations with young children.

WKSU Specials