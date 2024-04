Airs Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

What did one of the largest radio telescopes in the world mean to the community around it in Puerto Rico before it collapsed in 2020? How have indigenous cultures and the Latino experience influenced storytelling in a galaxy far, far away? And what does Latino representation mean for the real life missions of NASA? Join us for this aerospace special on the heels of the total eclipse.