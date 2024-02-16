More Perfect: No More Souters

Airs Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

David Souter is one the most private, low profile Justices ever to have served on the Supreme Court. He rarely gives interviews or speeches. Yet his tenure was anything but low profile. Deemed a “home run” nominee by Republicans, Souter defied partisan expectations on the bench and ultimately ceded his seat to a Democratic president. In the third of a five-part series on the Supreme Court, More Perfect from WNYV tells the story of how “No More Souters” became a rallying cry for Republicans and inspired a backlash that would change the Court forever.