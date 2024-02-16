© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Race, Gender & Identity
WKSU Specials

More Perfect: Clarence X

Published February 16, 2024 at 4:59 PM EST

Airs Monday, February 19, 2024 at 9 a.m. on WKSU
Join us for the first in a five-part new series from WNYC’s More Perfect focused on the Supreme Court. Up first: Clarence Thomas. For more than 30 years on the Court, he seems to have been on a mission – to take away rights that benefit Black people. As a young man, though, Thomas listened to records of Malcolm X speeches and strongly identified with the tenets of Black Nationalism. More Perfect digs into his writings and lectures, talks to scholars and confidants, and explores his past, all in an attempt to answer: what does Clarence Thomas think Clarence Thomas is doing?

