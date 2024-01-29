© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
WKSU Specials

Humankind: Medicine’s River of Meaning

Published January 29, 2024 at 3:57 PM EST

Airs Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Medical reformer Rachel Naomi Remen explains a vision of the doctor-patient relationship, in which the patient is viewed not as "broken" or as a "victim," but as someone whose strengths have not yet been fully uncovered. Also, excerpts from 'Escape Fire,' a powerful documentary, along with comments by its young director, Matthew Heineman, about the over-scheduled work day of doctors and how too many pharmaceuticals don't make us better.

WKSU Specials