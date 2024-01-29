Humankind: Medicine’s River of Meaning

Airs Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Medical reformer Rachel Naomi Remen explains a vision of the doctor-patient relationship, in which the patient is viewed not as "broken" or as a "victim," but as someone whose strengths have not yet been fully uncovered. Also, excerpts from 'Escape Fire,' a powerful documentary, along with comments by its young director, Matthew Heineman, about the over-scheduled work day of doctors and how too many pharmaceuticals don't make us better.