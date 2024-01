Airs Monday, January 15, 2024 at 9 p.m. on WKSU

Hosted by Farai Chideya, January 6th: An American Story is a one-hour audio documentary focused on the Black and brown legal eagles of the January 6th Committee. The January 6th Committee Hearings reached an audience of 20 million-plus people, and many of these investigators were Black, Latino, or South Asian — including three of the five team leads.