Humankind: Helping Prisoners to Heal

Airs Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

More than a million Americans are in jails and prisons. In this Humankind documentary, hear voices of ex-prisoners who’ve made profound progress in recovering from the traumas they experienced earlier in life and later when incarcerated. Featured is Robin Casarjian, a visionary counselor and educator, whose long efforts to help prisoners heal have reached thousands of inmates — including those in all fifty states.