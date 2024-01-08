© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law & Justice
WKSU Specials

Humankind: Helping Prisoners to Heal

Published January 8, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST

Airs Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

More than a million Americans are in jails and prisons. In this Humankind documentary, hear voices of ex-prisoners who’ve made profound progress in recovering from the traumas they experienced earlier in life and later when incarcerated. Featured is Robin Casarjian, a visionary counselor and educator, whose long efforts to help prisoners heal have reached thousands of inmates — including those in all fifty states.

WKSU Specials