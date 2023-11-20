© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Peace Talks Radio: Massasoit's Peace Pact with the Pilgrims

Published November 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST

Airs Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Massasoit was the leader of the Wampanoag Confederacy who negotiated a truce with British settlers of Plymouth Colony that lasted for 40 years in the 1600's, starting shortly after the first Thanksgiving. On Peace Talks Radio, join us for conversation with American Indian scholars and a filmmaker who fill in the details of Massasoit's attempt to make peace for his people and with the new strangers.

