WKSU
The Podcast Playlist Halloween Spooktacular

Published October 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT

Airs Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

First we meet Flora. When she heads overseas to visit her family, she realizes her young cousin is acting very weird. Almost like he’s someone… or something else entirely. Then we catch a Loch Ness Monster sighting. We’ll learn about how Nessie became the elusive urban legend she is today. Plus: have you ever felt like you were being watched? For one teen, her suspicions started late at night when she heard a scraping at her window... We'll hear that and more terrifying tales week on CBC’s Podcast Playlist. Listen, if you dare.

 

