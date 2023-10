Airs Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Join us for a roundtable discussion on Issue 1 that will provide in-depth, balanced, nuanced information and context about Issue 1 before voters cast their ballots. Produced by the Ohio Debate Commission, in partnership with Ideastream Public Media and Spectrum.

Also airs on WVIZ on Thursday, October 19 at 10 p.m.