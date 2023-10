Airs Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. on WKSU

Every year, an estimated 65,000 undocumented students graduate from American high schools. Raised entirely in American culture, they finish high school only to find themselves in a peculiarly American limbo. "American Dreamer: Sam's Story" is a first-person longitudinal radio documentary sharing the experience of one of these kids. Presented in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.