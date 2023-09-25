Open to Debate: Should Prosecutors Pursue Minor Crimes?

Airs Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

In the United States, around 13 million misdemeanor cases are filed each year, making up approximately 80% of all cases. Some district attorney’s offices have implemented new policies to no longer prosecute certain low-level, nonviolent crimes. The reasoning given is while ¾ of nonviolent misdemeanor cases don’t turn into convictions, they still permanently affect the person’s criminal record, job prospects, and ability to secure housing, and these consequences are especially felt by people of color, people experiencing poverty, and LGBTQ people. Those who argue “yes” to prosecuting minor crimes argue that it is an essential way of keeping our communities safe and that not strengthening sentencing lets violent criminals back onto the street, fails to protect crime victims, and increases crime rates in cities. Open to Debate tackles this complicated issue.

