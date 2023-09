Airs Monday, September 4, 2023 at 9 a.m./9 p.m. on WKSU

In honor of Labor Day, WKSU presents a program featuring a collection of stories related to strikes, campaigns and successes for workers’ rights around the world. From the BBC's Witness History series, this specially-curated hour will bring first-hand accounts of significant moments in the labor movement from the US, UK and elsewhere.