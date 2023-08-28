Should Certain Books Ever Be Banned in Schools?

Airs Tuesday August 29, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis passed a state education reform package meant to restrict certain books and how gender, sexuality, and race are taught in public schools. In Texas, school administrators restricted access to more than 800 books in 22 districts over concerns about whether they were considered “developmentally appropriate for student use.” In fact, across the country school administrators are grappling with new pressures concerning what their students are reading and how they are taught.

