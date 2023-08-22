ShEquity: A Refugee’s Path to Empowering Women and Their Businesses

Airs Tuesday August 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. on WKSU

Women mean business. And they could mean even bigger business: closing the workforce gender gap could add $28 trillion to the global GDP. Pauline Koelbl is actively working to bridge that gap right now. Her journey began as a refugee from the war in Rwanda; that path ended up forging her as the founder and managing director of ShEquity, an investment firm providing capital and resources to women-led and -owned businesses in Africa. From her penniless arrival in Tucson to her current role, Pauline discusses her remarkable journey in this compelling program. It is also timely, as August 26 marks Women’s Equality Day.