Government & Politics
WKSU Specials

City Club Forum – State Issue 1: Amending Citizen Initiative and Our State’s Constitution

Published July 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT

Airs Wednesday July 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. on WKSU

On Aug. 8, Ohioans will head to the polls for a special election on Issue 1. If approved, Issue 1 would make changing the state’s constitution more difficult. Panelists discussing the issue include: Richard F. Celeste, 64th Governor of Ohio; Frank LaRose, Ohio Secretary of State, and; Betty Montgomery, Former Attorney General of Ohio. The conversation will be moderated by Rick Jackson, Former Sr Host/Producer, Ideastream Public Media

