Carbon Capture and Climate Change

The world emitted more carbon dioxide in 2022 than in any year since scientists began recording levels in 1900. What can be done to prevent dangerous levels of warming? One potential method is called carbon capture and storage, a technology in which CO2 is extracted and stored in underground facilities. It is not without controversy. Critics say it is a dangerous distraction in the broader fight against climate change. Others say these systems are ever more adept at capturing gases from the air, and that they have the potential to become a critical tool in the battle against rising emissions.

