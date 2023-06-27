© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Living on the Edge: Voices of Poverty in America

Published June 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT

June 27 @ 10pm

Most of us hold misconceptions about who is struggling to get by on low income, and whether the social safety net — intended to safeguard people who fall on hard times — is actually adequate. The reality is more than a third of Americans lack sufficient savings to handle a $400 emergency. This revealing radio documentary considers the plight of tens of millions living on the edge of poverty in the United States. They may be among your family members or neighbors.

